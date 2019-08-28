



Signing to Metropolis Records in late 2018, the Italian darkwave/post-punk trio of Ash Code continues to place a musical flag on our shores was the band announces its first tour of North America. Beginning today, August 28 in Tampa, FL, the brief tour will take the band across the U.S. until September 8 in Los Angeles; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website. Ash Code has steadily been gaining momentum since the band’s formation in 2014, earning acclaim for energetic live performances and with three full-length album releases – 2014’s Oblivion, 2016’s Posthuman, and 2018’s Perspektive, all released in Europe under the Swiss Dark Nights imprint – all of which now reissued by Metropolis for the North American market.

Ash Code

Metropolis Records

Swiss Dark Nights

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)