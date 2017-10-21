Artoffact to release Brave New Waves sessions fomr Severed Heads, The Jazz Butcher, and Pscyhe





Artoffact Records has announced the next installment of its Brave New Waves sessions collection on vinyl, CD, and digital formats. The influential CBC radio series, which ran from 1984 to 2007, included live sessions and interviews with underground and alternative acts. The latest trio features British cult pop band The Jazz Butcher, Australian experimental electronic project Severed Heads, and Canadian dark synthpop group Psyche.

Portions of The Jazz Butcher’s June 5, 1988 session were previously issued as the B-side to the long out-of-print late ’80s Spooky EP. The new version features updated artwork modified from the original Spooky sleeve art, a never before heard bonus track, and download card for interviews. Highlights include an appearance by Rational Youth’s Kevin Komoda and a version of “S*x Engine” with digs at Skinny Puppy and other Canadian icons.

Severed Heads’ session was recorded and aired live in 1986 during the band’s tour with Skinny Puppy. It features never before commercially available versions of songs from The Big Bigot and Dead Eyes Open, including the band’s hit, “Harold & Cindy Hospital,” with commentary from front man Tom Ellard.

Psyche’s 1988 session took place during the brief period after Stephen Huss’ final performance, with the lineup of front man Darrin Huss, Eric Klaver, and Kevin Komoda. The recording includes songs never otherwise recorded and alternative lyrics to others. Darrin Huss was a fan of the show and forged a friendship with host Brent Bambury prior to Psyche’s appearance, setting the stage for what is considered to be one of Bambury’s best interviews.

This is the first time that these recordings have been available on vinyl and CD, with streaming and digital downloads included with all vinyl editions. All were remastered from the original CBC Archives recordings by Harris Newman at Montreal’s Grey Market Mastering. Limited colored vinyl editions are also available, with Psyche on yellow, Severed Heads on purple, and The Jazz Butcher on blue. All three sessions are available for pre-order now via Storming the Base, with The Jazz Butcher due out November 17, 2017 and Severed Heads and Psyche to follow on January 12, 2018. Past entries in the series include Asexuals, Rheostatics, and The Grapes of Wrath.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)