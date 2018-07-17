Artoffact releases reissue of legendary supergroup Cyberaktif





Toronto electro/industrial imprint Artoffact Records has announced the latest entry in its series of legendary reissues with a deluxe collection of revered WaxTrax! supergroup Cyberaktif. With the earlier vinyl edition having sold out in a matter of weeks, this release of the project’s sole album Tenebrae Vision features an expanded 18 tracks that collects all of the material from the original singles, along with a rare remix of “Nothing Stays” by Beatbox Inc. as a bonus track.







Formed in 1990, Cyberaktif is one of the industrial scene’s most renowned collaborations, featuring Skinny Puppy’s cEvin Key and Dwayne Goettel and ex-Skinny Puppy member Bill Leeb, who went on to achieve his own acclaim spearheading Front Line Assembly. The original version of Tenebrae Vision was released on WaxTrax! in 1991, following the “Nothing Stays” and “Temper” singles, with two tracks on the Artoffact expansion featuring a guest performance from Einstürzende Neubauten founder and front man Blixa Bargeld. Released on July 13, Tenebrae Vision is now available via the Artoffact Bandcamp in CD and digital formats.

Artoffact Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)