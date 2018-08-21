Artoffact issues collection from Skinny Puppy founder cEvin Key featuring early outtakes and demos





One of the most influential figures in modern industrial and experimental music, cEvin Key has announced the release of a new collection – the eighth volume in the Brap and Forth series – in which he digs deep into his vaults to present 14 tracks of rarities, demos, and outtakes. The tracks date back to the earliest beginnings of Skinny Puppy, “when the band was mostly just an idea,” forming the basis of the group’s first albums, Back and Forth, Bites, and Remission, all recorded between 1983 and 1985. The 1984 track “Coma,” which features numerous samples fans will recognize from Skinny Puppy favorites like “Far Too Frail” and “Smothered Hope” among others, is now available to preview via Bandcamp.







Bookending the record are two later era demos, with the opening “Scratch BRAP” track dating from 1988,” and “lifeRAMP” from 2001. Additionally, two tracks feature early Skinny Puppy member Wilhelm Schroeder – a.k.a. Bill Leeb – who would depart from the band in 1985 and form Front Line Assembly. With a release date of November 9 via Artoffact Records, Brap and Forth Vol. 8 is now available for pre-order in CD, digital, and vinyl formats; a special collectors edition limited to 200 copies is also being pressed on white and clear “inside-outside” effect vinyl. As well, in more strictly limited quantities will be a 7-inch flexi-disc vinyl featuring two exclusive demos not to be available anywhere else. Brap and Forth Vol. 8 reached #1 on Bandcamp within hours of the pre-order announcement on August 20.

cEvin Key/Subconscious Studios

Website, Website (Scaremeister), Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Skinny Puppy

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud

Artoffact Records

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)