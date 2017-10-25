Peruvian EBM duo Arian 1 has signed with Insane Records for the band’s latest full-length album, titled Signals. Featuring 12 tracks reflecting on sociological, political, and cosmic themes and showcasing the duo’s blend of futurepop, EBM, trance, and dark techno, Signals marks the band’s third full-length release, following 2009’s Evolution and 2010’s Immersion. The album will also include two remixes by fellow electro acts Mental Discipline and Nórdika. Signals will be available in special six-panel digipak and slipcase edition limited to 150 hand numbered copies, as well as digital outlets like iTunes, Spotify, Bandcamp, and Amazon; the album will be released on November 3, marking Insane Records’ twelfth release overall.

Arian 1

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

INSANE RECORDS

Website, Facebook, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)