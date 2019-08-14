



Norwegian post-punk act Antipole – the project of Karl Morten Dahl – has released “Syndrome,” the first single from the upcoming album, Radial Glare. The single features Paris Alexander on vocals, with the accompanying music video set in the Norwegian woods and starring dancers Anne-Christel and Nina Florry. The album follows the band’s critically acclaimed 2017 Northern Flux, with production duties on Radial Glare taken on by the aforementioned Paris Alexander of Blue Door Studio, along with Eirene and The Snake Corps’ Marc Lewis assisting with lyrics and vocals.







Radial Glare will be released on CD and digital formats via Young & Cold Records on September 15, with a vinyl edition to follow on November 1. Both versions are available for pre-order now via Bandcamp and the label webstore.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)