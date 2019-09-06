



Romanian vocalist and producer Anita Ramona has released her second single and video “Entrance.” Describing her approach to music as “an ethereal journey of self-discovery,” the new track chronicles Ramona’s exploration of different styles that she ascribes to a “lifelong passion for music” and other musicians she’s worked with; as well, she draws on her history in fashion design, photography, and illustration to inform her production approach, while her primary sonic influences blend house and pop with lyrics inspired by Zen culture. With mixing and mastering by Attila Lukinich and production assistance from Daniel Dorobantu, “Entrance” follows her “Traveling Light” debut single released in June 2019, with both available via Bandcamp; a music video for “Entrance” has also been released.









Anita Ramona

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)