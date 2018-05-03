Angelspit producing new EP from May May Graves





Angelspit impressario Zoog Von Rock further establishes his credentials as a producer as he has announced his role producing the new EP from self proclaimed “High Fashion Nightmare” May May Graves, titled Monsters. A staple of the Dallas burlesque and drag scene, Graves unleashes a blend of ’80s slasher/horror themed electro/punk with heavy dance beats, topped off by Von Rock’s inimitable industrial production style. With five original tracks and additional remixes, Monsters is currently being funded via Kickstarter campaign, featuring excerpts of the title track and “Die Like It’s the ’80s.”













Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)