Angelspit produces Lorelei Dreaming debut EP





Chicago vocalist Laura Bienz – a.k.a. Lorelei Dreaming – has teamed up with eminent electro/punk act Angelspit for the release of her debut EP, titled Banshee, produced by Angelspit’s Zoog Von Rock. Described by Von Rock as “Dystopian Future Pop,” the EP features five original tracks and five bonus remixes; “We’re working to create music based around what Lorelei naturally does – vocals that are a little sultry and ethereal,” states the producer. A Kickstarter campaign for the EP, which continues until February 28, has already exceeded its $1,000 goal, with several stretch goals added. Banshee will be released on May 1.

Lorelei made her stage debut with Chicago electroscuzz sensation GoFight at the 2015 Aftermath Festival, subsequently appearing on Angelspit’s Cult of Fake album and tour; she has also tour with Velvet Acid Christ and St. Griselda. Of her music, Lorelei states, “music and dance will continue to be integral to our community in the face of adversity. Now more than ever, we need to celebrate our diversity and come together through dance and music.”

In addition, Angelspit recently completed a remix for Sacrificial System, now available via Bandcamp, and is currently in the studio at work on the band’s seventh album, due later in 2017.





