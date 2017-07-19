Android Lust announces sixth album





Four years after the release of the first volume, experimental electro/industrial artist Android Lust has announced her sixth studio album, titled Berling (Crater Vol. 2). Funded via Kickstarter campaign and taking inspiration from her experiences in the titular German capital, Android Lust’s Shikhee states that Berlin has “spawned more than a few of my musical heroes.” Throughout 2015, Shikhee took many field audio recordings during her time exploring museums, famous studios, and abandoned buildings in Berlin, crafting an album that delves into the soul and personality of the city that can “only be glimpsed in snapshots of time and space,” “sensed, but never fully revealed.”

The second album in her Crater series, Shikhee’s music strayed from the sensual rhythms and caustic industrial textures of her past output as Android Lust toward a more ambient exploration of soundscapes and sonic sculptures, while still retaining her signature sound design and meticulous aural layering.

Berlin (Crater Vol. 2) will be released on August 18 on her own Synthellec Music imprint; pre-orders for the album are now available via the Android Lust website, while the first single “Daughters of Dawn” can be previewed on SoundCloud and Bandcamp.





Android Lust

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Synthellec Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)