Anders Manga releases new single, music video





With the release of Perfectly Stranger, his first album of new material in a decade, darkwave artist Anders Manga now unleashes his starkly lit, blissfully gothic imagery in the form of a new music video for the album’s opening track, “Welcome to Darkness.” Featuring Manga and keyboardist Devallia, the video is a spooky return to form for the artist, mirroring the album’s attempts to revisit the sounds and emotions of his 2014 debut, One Up for the Dying.







Both the album and single were released as “pay-what-you-want” items on Bandcamp this month, with plans for U.S. and European tour dates later in the year currently in the works.

Manga’s last album, Blood Lush was released in 2007 before the artist entered into an extended quiet period, producing Perfectly Stranger in his mountain cabin in Transylvania Country, NC in late 2017. The album is dedicated to the memory of Angela Renee Barnes.





Anders Manga

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)