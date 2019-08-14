



After returning in 2018 with the release of his first new album in a decade, darkwave artist Anders Manga continues his latest stream of songwriting and production with the announcement of a new album, titled Andromeda. As a preview of what new sounds the album holds, Manga has released the “Breathless” single as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, with the song to be released to all streaming sites on August 23; additionally, a music video for the track is available to view now, featuring video of selected works by John Whitney, one of the pioneering figures in computer animation.











Of the upcoming Andromeda, Manga comments that he is excited about the new direction his music is taking as most of the material currently being written on an Alesis Andromeda A6, for which the album is ostensibly named, “That may change though. I’m still putting the puzzle together.” This particular piece of equipment was a primary songwriting tool in the creation of Manga’s 2004 One Up for the Dying debut. He also expresses his anticipation for touring, “playing some new and old songs. It’s been too long.”

Anders Manga

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)