Amelia Arsenic releases long anticipated sophomore EP via Glitch Mode Recordings





More than three years after her 2015 debut EP Carbon Black, Australian artist Amelia Arsenic has unveiled her sophomore release with Glitch Mode Recordings, titled Queen of Risk. Once again displaying her inimitable blend of cyberpunk electronics and hip-hop vocal stylings with melodic songwriting, topped off by a darkly visual aesthetic driven by her work in fashion and makeup, Queen of Risk presents five new tracks that see Arsenic collaborating with Glitch Mode impresario Sean Payne on songwriting and production to infuse her music with a freshly caustic blast of angry robotic noise. Available as a pay-what-you-want digital release via the label’s Bandcamp, Queen of Risk also features guest performances by the likes of Nikk Dibbs, GregOroth, and Matt James; this EP marks Arsenic’s first as an official member of the Glitch Mode Recordings roster, and the label’s first release of 2018.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)