Amanda Palmer and Edward Ka-Spel premiere first music video from upcoming album





The Legendary Pink Dots’ Edward Ka-Spel and singer/songwriter Amanda Palmer have premiered the first video from the pair’s upcoming collaborative album, I Can Spin a Rainbow, due out May 5. The haunting, stop-motion video for “The Clock at the Back of the Cage” premiered on The Skinny, and was conceived and produced in Melbourne, Australia, by Palmer and directors Christy Louise Flaws, Chris Bennett, and Luke O’Connor. Palmer explains that, “Stop-motion seemed like the perfect choice; even when it’s beautiful and alluring, stop-motion is fundamentally creepy.” Flaws and O’Connor also star in the video, sleepwalking through the ebb and flow of an ever shifting dreamscape mosaic of fragments and fabric as Ka-Spel tenderly serenades them with lyrics Palmer describes as, “the most painfully personal track from the album.” Director/Actor Christy said, “We had visions of creating images with tiny broken objects. I desperately wanted to use clothes to create almost pixilated images. We struggled over which ideas to let go of. Luke and I had clearly forgotten our previous conversation after our last epic stop-motion adventure where we had in fact said, ‘Let’s never do stop motion again.'”

Behind the scenes footage and stories from the making of the video and album are available via Amanda Palmer’s website. I Can Spin a Rainbow is available for pre-order now, with an intimate U.S. and European tour in support of the album kicking off on May 17. Of their collaboration, Ka-Spel states, “Making this record with Amanda felt a little like discovering a twin you didn’t know you had,” says Ka-Spel, “until a mysterious e-mail lands in your inbox at a particularly auspicious moment. Some things are just meant to be…”





Amanda Palmer

The Legendary Pink Dots

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)