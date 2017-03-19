AM Tierpark forms new label, announces new covers EP





Having first appeared on U.S. label Distortion Productions, AM Tierpark – the duo featuring John Mirland (Mirland) and Claus Larsen (Leæther Strip, Klutæ) – has decided to strike out on its own and will be releasing a new cover EP, titled April Fool’s. With the release date appropriately set for April 1, the EP will mark the band’s first release on the band’s own Læbel imprint, established by the pair “to handle all things AM Tierpark and whatever else we choose to work on.” Tracks appearing on April Fool’s include renditions of David Bowie’s “Cat People,” Billy Idol’s “Flesh for Fantasy,” and Judas Priest’s “Turbo Lover,” with pre-orders now available via Bandcamp. Previous AM Tierpark releases – the Uncaged debut and the Cherry Blossom EP – will also be available on Læbel.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)