Danish synthpop duo Am Tierpark has announced its second full-length album, Trashy Luxury via the band’s own Læbel imprint. The follow-up to the Claus Larsen (Leæther Strip, Klutae, Sequential Access) and John R. Mirland (Mirland, Holm/Mirland) project’s critically acclaimed Uncaged debut continues the pair’s modern minimalist interpretation of iconic ’80s synthpop. Larsen’s soulful vocals and Mirland’s vivacious synths combine to create a satisfyingly deep yet emminently danceable sound. Trashy Luxury will be released on October 12 both digitally and as a signed and numbered limited edition double CD, which includes the Cherry Blossom EP and full Uncaged album. Both versions are available for pre-order now through Bandcamp.

Am Tierpark/Læbel

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)