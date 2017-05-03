Alison Moyet releases first single from upcoming ninth album





Pop icon Alison Moyet has released the first single from her upcoming album Other. “Reassuring Pinches” begins with the measured rise and fall of methodical synthpop arpeggios before unfurling into a looser, more organic modern sound beneath Moyet’s rich contralto vocals. “Other” continues her partnership with producer and songwriting collaborator Guy Sigsworth, who has previously worked with Björk, Goldie, and Madonna. Sigsworth co-created Moyet’s critically acclaimed previous album The Minutes, which debuted at the number 5 position in the U.K. charts. Other is due out June 16 on Cooking Vinyl; pre-orders will include instant downloads of “Reassuring Pinches” and the title track “Other.” A 12 date U.S. and Canada tour in support of the album runs from September 11 through 27; tickets, tour information, exclusive items, and bundles are available on the artist’s website.





Alison Moyet

Cooking Vinyl

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)