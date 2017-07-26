Alison Moyet pays tribute to LGBTQ in the U.K. with latest single, music video, and concert





Pop, jazz, and electro chanteuse Alison Moyet has unveiled the music video for the second single from her critically acclaimed album Other, titled “The Rarest Birds.” A longtime advocate of equal rights in the LGBTQ community and a patron of the Diversity Role Models charity Moyet states that the song “celebrates a place where a person can be who they were meant to be,” as well as “freedom to identify where best we fit,” and “solidarity when it comes to individualism.” The video was shot and directed by award winnin photographer Steve Gulick in Moyet’s hometown of Brighton, with Moyet further stating the video to be “a paean to LGBTQ, to Brighton, to coming out after the darkest nights into the arms of those that delight in your flight.”

In addition, Moyet will be performing in Hull, City of Culture’s LGBT 50’s I Feel Love on July 29, a special concert event celebrating the U.K.’s 50th anniversary of sexual freedom. From then on, she will embark on a worldwide headlining tour in September, that will including dars in the U.K. and Ireland from October 27 to November 28. Tickets and a full listing of dates can be found via the Allison Moyet website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)