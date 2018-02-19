



Alfa Matrix has begun a reissue series of cult industrial band Mentallo & The Fixer, all fully remastered by Gary Dassing. Included in the series are Mentallo & The Fixer albums Continuum, a collection of unreleased material from the band’s earlier days, and the eponymous debut album No Rest for the Wicked, complete with bonus tracks. Also included in the series are the band’s side projects – from Mainesthai, created in 1994 by the Dassing brothers with vocalist Michael Greene with a more melodic and humanistic focus than Mentallo & The Fixer, is Out to Lunch; from Benestrophe, which was the Dassing brothers’ first electronic music creation with vocalist Richard Mendez, the albums Sensory Deprivation and Auric Fires, containing remastered material from the original tapes recorded from early 1989 to 1990. All five records are now available via the Alfa Matrix Bandcamp. Most recently, the prominent electro/industrial label released Mentallo & The Fixer’s fifteenth album, Arrange the Molecule, on October 13, 2017.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)