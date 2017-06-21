Afghan Whigs announce North American tour





Having released the In Spades album earlier this year, alternative rock act Afghan Whigs has announced a tour of North America for this fall. Spanning 28 cities, the tour follows up on the sold-out performance at Harlem’s Apollo Theater, and will feature support from Har Mar Superstar on all dates, beginning in Orlando, FL on September 6 and concluding on October 27 in New Orleans. The tour will also feature stops in all major North American cities, including Canadian dates in Toronto and Vancouver; the band is currently on a European tour with Ed Harcourt as the supporting act. All tour dates can be found on the Afghan Whigs website.

In Spades was released on May 5 via Sub Pop Records to great critical acclaim.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)