Aesthetic Perfection challenges toxic masculinity with latest single, begins world tour





With today marking the beginning of the band’s latest world tour, Los Angeles electro-pop act Aesthetic Perfection takes a stand against the culture of toxic masculinity with a music video for “No Boys Allowed.” Taken from the new album Into the Black, front man Daniel Graves explains that the song is intended to “send a message, embrace who you are instead of who the world wants you to be,” further relating his background with a stepfather “who hated everything I was” and exemplified “macho aggressive stereotypes.” Graves goes on to say, “I was raised in a world that told me to ‘man up’ – a place where there were no boys allowed. I made this video to show my stepfather the man I’ve become. I sure hope he sees it.” Directed by renowned photographer Chad Michael Ward, “No Boys Allowed” also features the current incarnation of the Aesthetic Perfection live lineup, which includes drummer Joe Letz and a cameo from Jinxx (Black Veil Brides).







Into the Black marks the fifth full-length album from Aesthetic Perfection; released on March 29, the album features guest appearances from the aforementioned Jinxx, Richard Z. Kruspe (Rammstein, Emigrate), Mick Kenney (Anaal Nathrakh), and Rotersand’s Krischan Wesenberg. The European leg of the world tour in support of Into the Black begins today in Bristol, U.K., with support coming from Priest and Amelia Arsenic; the North American leg, with support act Empathy Test, begins on September 6 in San Diego and continues until October 19 in Los Angeles. A full listing of tour dates can be found via the band’s website.









Aesthetic Perfection/Close to Human Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Chad Michael Ward

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)