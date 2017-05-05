ADULT. release latest music video featuring Douglas J. McCarthy, begin North American tour





Just in time for the start of the band’s tour of North America, Detroit electro/punk act ADULT. has unveiled a new music video for the track “We Are a Mirror.” Directed by Los Angeles based filmmaker Hazel Hill-McCarthy III and shot in the band’s hometown of Detroit during the hours between 6:00pm and 6:00am, “We Are a Mirror” features a guest performance from Nitzer Ebb’s Douglas J. McCarthy. The track is taken from ADULT.’s collaborative Detroit House Guests album, released via Mute Records in March of this year; based on the visual artist residency model, each guest musician attended ADULT.’s studio for a three week period, living and working together to create an experimental whole.

ADULT.’s tour of North America began tonight, May 4, in Austin, TX, continuing until June 17 in Seattle, WA; included in the tour will be the band’s appearance at the Movement Festival in Detroit on May 28, with Light Asylum’s Shannon Funchess joining the band onstage. The group will then embark on a European tour kicking off on July 27 in Brussels, Belgium. Additional tour dates can be found via the ADULT. website.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)