



Detroit electro/punk act ADULT. continues a fruitful relationship with experimental imprint Dais Records with the follow up to the highly acclaimed 2018 This Behavior album. With a release date of April 10, Perception is/as/of Deception sees the deuo of Nicola Kuperus and Adam Lee Miller honing their 23 years of making music into what the label refers to as “an anxiety fueled cyclone of pandemonium” the likes of which only ADULT. could harness. With the album track “Why Always Why” now available to stream, the album sees the duo further exploring themes of societal and emotional dissociation, “creating the soundtrack for our insecurities,” with the band’s celebrated blend of dystopian atmospheres and rhythmic, aggressive EBM, with a few hints of glam-laden synths. In contrast to the woodsy and natural surroundings in which the previous record was created, Perception is/as/of Deception was recorded in a windowless basement studio, the entire space painted black as a means for Miller and Kuperus to “deprive their senses, question their perceptions, and witness the resulting ramifications.” Perception is/as/of Deception is now available for digital pre-order via Bandcamp, while CD and multiple limited edition vinyl variants – including black, black/green smash, yellow/black galaxy swirl, and opaque green – can be purchased on the Dais Records webstore.







In addition, ADULT. has announced the dates for a North American tour, beginning on May 1 in Oberlin, OH, and concluding onl June 13 in Detroit. Joining the band on all but two of the dates will be Body of Light; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the ADULT. website.





ADULT.

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp

Dais Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)