



Having completed tours of the U.S. and the U.K. earlier this year, Vancouver post-punk quartet ACTORS will be embarking on a tour of Europe for the remainder of summer. This marks the latest leg in the band’s seemingly nonstop touring schedule since the 2018 release of the It Will Come to You album on Artoffact Records, with this European Summer’s End tour beginning on August 22 in Frankfurt, Germany. Over the month to follow, ACTORS will be performing at such festivals as Prague Gotik Treffen on August 23, the NCN Festival in Leipzig, Germany on September 7, and Young & Cold Fest in Augsburg, Germany on September 14; the tour will conclude in Madrid, Spain on September 20. Preceding the tour, ACTORS will also play four shows in Canada, with a full listing of live dates available on the band’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)