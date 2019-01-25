Acretongue returns with long awaited second album





Surrealist electronic project Acretongue’s has announced the release of its long awaited second album, Ghost Nocturne. The new album builds off of the otherworldly soundscapes of the artist’s 2011 Strange Cargo debut, with Acretongue’s Nico J. exploring a richer and more varied compositional, rhythmic, and vocal style, all hypnotically unfurling into new territory. Due for release on February 1 via Dependent Records, and now available for pre-order via Storming the Base, Ghost Nocturne will be available in standard and deluxe CD formats, with the deluxe variant including a bonus CD of remixes along with art book.





Acretongue

Dependent Records

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)