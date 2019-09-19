



Goth/rock duo Abbey Death has announced dates for an October tour of the U.S. with Kamikaze Kupcakes. The Death & Kupcakes Tour begins on October 13 in Providence, RI and continues until October 21 in Harrisburg, PA, with stops including Jersey City, Wilmington, Richmond, Amityville, and Roanoke; a full listing of tour dates and venues can be found on the bands’ websites. Abbey Death has established itself in the goth/industrial scen having performed with the likes of Psyclon Nine, Angelspit, Black Tape For a Blue Girl, and the Genitorturers, while Kamikaze Kupcakes have done shows with My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult and SKOLD.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)