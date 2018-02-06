A Perfect Circle releases new single, announces first new album in 14 years





A Perfect Circle has dropped a new single from the upcoming album and has at long last announced its title and release date – Eat the Elephant, the band’s first album of new material in 14 years, is due out April 20.

The new single, “TalkTalk” features densely woven vocals and instrumentals, which unfurl from delicate and deceptively minimalistic into darkly aggressive and brooding before pulsating back and beckoning. Careful listeners will be rewarded with subtle and unexpected echoes of familiar sonic motifs that give the song a strong sense of place within A Perfect Circle’s universe and reinforce the lyrics’ message with a reminder that we’ve been over this before as vocalist Maynard James Keenan unabashedly calls out the hypocrisy of “thoughts and prayers” Christians and implores us, “Don’t be the problem, be the solution.”







In addition to previously released singles “Disillusioned” and “The Doomed,” Eat the Elephant also features “Feathers” and “Hourglass,” which were performed on the band’s recent tour, as well as “By and Down the River” – presumably a version of “By and Down,” which was released on the 2013 greatest hits compilation Three Sixty. The known tracks encompass a wide range of musical styles, from the theatrical, over-the-top orchestra styling of “The Doomed” and the soaring yet accessible “Disillusioned,” to the poignantly haunting “Feathers,” and almost industrial “Hourglass,” promising an intriguing album.

Eat the Elephant is available for pre-order now through A Perfect Circle’s website. Pre-orders include instant downloads for “TalkTalk,” “The Doomed,” and “Disillusioned,” and access to ticket pre-sale codes for three upcoming shows while supplies last. The album will be available on CD and vinyl, with a deluxe edition box set including a custom prism and card deck also available.





