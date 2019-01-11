8MM returns after seven years with new EP





8MM, the duo of renowned producer/multi-instrumentalist Sean Beaven with wife and vocalist Juliette Beavan, has announced the release of a new EP, Heart-Shaped Hell. Showcasing the band’s signature brand of dark atmospheric pop, blending elements of trip-hop and cinematic soundscapes, Heart-Shaped Hell was created during a month-long period of free time the Beavans had when other outside projects allowed, with Sean explaining, “In the past few years, we’ve found some really cool and interesting new artists putting out very cool work that reminded us of the vibe of our first EP, Opener. It gave us the itch and inspiration to get back to our moody, cinematic roots.” The EP’s first single, “Supercrush” premiered today via Ghettoblaster Magazine ; of the song, Juliette comments, “Thematically, ‘Supercrush’ is that vice or person that you know better than to fool with, but you just can’t help going back to… every time.”







Heart-Shaped Hell is due for release on February 22 and marks the duo’s first release of new material in seven years, following 2012’s critically acclaimed Between the Devil and Two Black Hearts, with Sean and Juliette stating that plans are in place for the band to perform live in 2019, including an EP release show at Hollywood’s Soundcheck Live on February 27. “We’re hoping to jump on a few festivals this spring/summer and possibly get out on tour,” Juliette further states.

In the interim since 8MM’s last studio release, the pair have been involved in numerous projects, with Sean Beavan most recently working with industrial/metal band 3TEETH on the band’s 2017 album <shutdown.exe>, as well as the just completed and soon-to-be-released third album, while Juliette Beavan most recently worked as associate producer on a motion picture starring Laurence Fishburne. In addition, the couple scored The Cleansing Hour, an award-winning supernatural short film currently being adated to feature-length, with the Beavans to once again helm the score. Juliette concludes, “We can’t sit still. We try to keep making stuff.”





8MM

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)