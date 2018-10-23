51 Peg releases first new album in 14 years





With the release of a self-titled three-track EP in October of 2016, audiences were treated to the first newly recorded material from Baltimore, MD industrial/rock band 51 Peg since 2004’s Esc/Ctrl album. Now, A\VOID marks the group’s third full-length album, its first in 14 years, and now available to purchase via Bandcamp. Forming in 1998, the band rose to prominence in the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic region sharing the stage with the likes of Orgy, 30 Seconds to Mars, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, Tapping the Vein, DOPE, and The Birthday Massacre, releasing its Strange Appointments debut in 2000. After going on an indefinite hiatus in 2007, 51 Peg reunited in 2016 and has performed live regularly ever since, teasing new material along the way, culminating in A\VOID. This album also marks the first release with the current band lineup of vocalist Jeff Sargent, guitarist Carlo Pizarro, drummer Brian Fasani, and keyboardist Tim Phillips.







The band will be celebrating the release of the new album with two shows on Martin Luther King weekend in January of 2019, the first of which is in Baltimore’s Metro Gallery with fellow industrial act Technophobia and indie/electonic act Steep Steps; more information can be found at the Facebook event page. The second will take place in Lancaster, PA’s Chameleon Club with Spinebelt.

