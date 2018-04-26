3TEETH signs to Century Media Records





On the verge of completing a U.S. tour co-headlinng with HO99O9, L.A. industrial/metal band 3TEETH has signed with the iconic metal label Century Media Records. “It was a perfect-storm-moment for 3TEETH,” states front man and vocalist Alexis Mincolla, “We have more to say than ever and needed a label home that understood that.” 3TEETH formed in 2013 and released two albums via the band’s own OMF Records imprint and distributed by independent electro/industrial label Artoffact Records to widespread acclaim; the latter record, 2017’s <shutdown.exe> mixed by legendary producer Sean Beavan. Heralded as much for provocative imagery and a dynamic live presence, the band was selected in 2015 by guitarist Adam Jones to be the opening act for TOOL on that band’s first North American tour in two years; the band has also toured with the likes of Rammstein, Danzig, and MINISTRY. 3TEETH will also begin a headlining tour of Europe, beginning on May 10 at London’s Electrowerkz, and continuing until May 20 in Cologne, Germany; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.

