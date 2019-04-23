3TEETH announces North American summer tour, releases second track from upcoming album





Shortly after the announcement of the band’s third album and the release of the introductory “American Landfill” single, Los Angeles industrial/metal act 3TEETH has unveiled a second track from the upcoming METAWAR, titled “EXXXIT.” Front man Alexis Mincolla explains, “The song hinges on a conceptual ultimatum and the human urge towards self-destruction as a form of liberation,” with a music video now available to view on YouTube. Directed by Dan Dowding, the NSFW video features a bloody performance from flesh hook suspension artist Jeanelle Mastema.







METAWAR will be released on July 5 via Century Media Records, with 3TEETH in the midst of a summer European and U.K. tour as support for industrial/metal legends MINISTRY. Subsequently, the band will embark on a North American tour with fellow industrial/metal act Author & Punisher and horror/synth act GosT – presented by 3TEETH’s own Operation Mindfuck imprint. The METATOUR begins July 15 in Salt Lake City, UT and continuing until August 18 in San Francisco, CA; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website. Pre-orders for METAWAR are now available with the “American Landfill” single offered as an immediate download.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)