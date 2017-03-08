3TEETH announces highly anticipated second album album





Industrial/rock act 3TEETH has announced plans to release the follow-up to the band’s highly acclaimed 2014 debut, titled <shutdown.exe>, via OMF Records on May 19. “The album centers around the idea of shutting down consensus reality tunnels,” states front man Alexis Mincolla, “which is a way to described the generally agreed-upon perspectives of what is considered real.” Mastered by Howie Wienberg (Black December, Deftones, Nirvana), and mixed by renowned producer Sean Beavan (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson, A Perfect Circle), <shutdown.exe> promises to push the band’s sound “into new, undiscovered ralms of orchestrated chaos and divine carnage.” Of the band, Beavan comments, “They are the sound of inevitability, a storm of rage and reason, man and machine, metal and bone.” The first single from the album, “Degrade” was released in July, with the “Atrophy” single and music video following in August via Rolling Stone ; 3TEETH spent 2016 on tour with legendary progressive/metal act TOOL.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)