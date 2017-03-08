2004 performance by industrial pioneer Peter "Sleazy" Christopherson





The Black Mass Rising and Infinite Fog Production labels will release an extremely limited CD of the late Peter “Sleazy” Christopherson’s 2004 performance at L’Étrange Festival. The 73 minute album The Art of Mirrors (Homage to Derek Jarman) showcases the artist’s entrancing dark and otherworldly soundscapes paying tribute to experimental filmmaker and artist Derek Jarman, who died from AIDS related complications in 1994. Jarman was an outspoken advocate for gay rights and one of the major figures in New Queer Cinema; he directed music videos for a wide range of artists including Wang Chung, The Sex Pistols, The Smiths, Bryan Ferry, and The Pet Shop Boys, while soundtracks to his movies featured such pioneering acts as Brian Eno, Miranda Sex Garden, Throbbing Gristle, and Coil. Christopherson – himself a legendary visual artist, sampling pioneer, and founding father of industrial music, as well as a highly acclaimed music video director – collaborated on numerous occasions with Jarman, and is best known for his work with Throbbing Gristle, Psychic TV, and Coil; he died in 2010, though the cause of which was undisclosed. Since then, several recordings of live performances and collaborations have been released showcasing the wide breadth of his prolific work. His performance at L’Etrange Festival took place in Paris on September 13, 2004. Limited to 10 copies, The Art of Mirrors is set for release on April 7. As of this writing, the entire edition has sold out, but a waitlist is available via Storming the Base.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)