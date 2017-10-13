16volt announces new EP





Legendary coldwave act 16volt has announced the release of a new EP, titled Dead on Arrivals, now available for pre-order in CD and digital formats via the band’s webstore. Featuring six brand new songs, Dead on Arrivals follows up on the 2016 album The Negative Space, with band founder and machine/rock maestro Eric Powell calling the EP “a return to form without duplicating what we have already done.” He elaborates, “It’s got all the elements – it’s heavy, melodic, programmatic, and in the vein of what our old school fans would expect from us.” In other words, “classic 16volt.” Dead on Arrivals is scheduled for release on October 26, with the band to perform the following night with Hate Dept. and Adoration Destroyed at New York City’s Stimulate, and on the first night of ColdWaves L.A. – Friday, November 10, alongside Stabbing Westward, Front Line Assembly, Cubanate, Kanga, and Ascension of the Watchers.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)