As one of the headlining acts at this year’s PIGFest, Dawn Wood speaks with Seattle’s Strap On Halo about the band’s history, resurrecting in 2009 after a long hiatus to become one of the scene’s more exciting modern acts.
An InterView with Layla Reyna of Strap On Halo
By Dawn Wood (DWoodkillMW)
Strap On Halo – the trio of Layla Reyna, Marc Jones, and Seán Rial – is an American gothic alt. rock band, whose music harkens to the purity of ’80s influenced moody guitars, resonating bass, and beautifully haunting Siouxsie-esque female vocals. After being resurrected from a long hiatus in 2009, Strap On Halo relocated from Nebraska to Seattle in 2015, subsequently entering the studio in 2016 to record the Altar of Interim EP. This release thrilled listeners nationwide and set the band back in motion for a heavy tour schedule in 2016 and 2017. Coming to Portland’s PIGFest this year, the group will headline the event’s third night on Sunday, August 12. On behalf of ReGen Magazine, Dawn Woodkill was thrilled to be able to reconnect with the delightful Layla Reyna, having previously interviewed her for other publications.
I understand the band was resurrected in 2009. When did Strap On Halo first form and what caused the death and resurrection?
Who do you all consider the most influential musician or bands?
Reyna: We all have differences, but I know we can agree on The Cure, The Cult, Killing Joke, Bauhaus, and the such. Our likenesses are unique to us but having the same ideas about music is where we meet.
You are/were based in Nebraska – who would have thought there was a goth scene in Nebraska? When did you move out to Seattle and how do you feel Strap On Halo has evolved since the move?
What has 2018 been like for Strap On Halo thus far? Any new releases or shows you have been part of this year thus far? What is coming up for you?
You all have been extremely proactive in marketing your band using social media. How has that worked for you with drawing audiences to your shows and selling merchandise?
Speaking of merchandise, you have very unique and adorable merchandise for sale, as opposed to the same old band merch table of strictly stickers, T-shirts, and CDs. How did you decide to do something so different and do you feel that this has put you at an advantage by having unique merchandise?
Reyna: One of my other jobs is doing graphic design. I really enjoy package and product design. For me, it’s fun and advantageous for the band.
You once told me Seattle was your favorite city to play. Is that still the case?
Reyna: I think it’s almost tied with Portland but they are both beat by Germany.
Strap On Halo
PIGFest
