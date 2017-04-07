Sin Quirin brings ReGen up to speed on his latest endeavors, including a new power metal band, recording with some industrial heavyweights, and continuing to rock in 2017 and beyond!
An InterView with Sin Quirin of MINISTRY & RevCo
By Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)
He’s been nominated for a Grammy; he’s performed with some of the hardest hitting bands in the metal, hard rock, and industrial music scenes; he’s become one of the most respected and hardest working musicians in modern music, and he’s still going strong and kicking ass at every turn. Sin Quirin – best known as one of Al Jourgensen’s key players in MINISTRY and RevCo, having landed on the Thirteenth Planet in 2007 – continues to make good on his talents, lending his abilities as a performer to a multitude of bands and artists. Besides that, he’s performed with the likes of Lords of Acid, Society 1, American Head Charge, Sarah Greene, and in 2016 recorded with Alien Vampires, Rust Punk Tribe, K.P. Riot Brigade, and KMFDM. Suffice to say, Sin’s a busy guy, so ReGen Magazine is grateful that the man took some time out of his schedule to speak with us about his current endeavors – including his new power metal band 3 Headed Snake – and just what we can expect to hear from him in 2017 and beyond.
I was just checking out the new track from 3 Headed Snake, which answered my first question of what you’ve been up to. And you premiered two tracks from that, ‘Wisdom Screams’ and ‘Catharsis.’
Quirin: Well, it’s sort of one-and-a-half songs, really.
How did 3 Headed Snake come together?
When I heard Johnny Ray’s voice on the two songs, I thought that it was everything I loved about Iron Maiden and Queensrÿche, and that whole power metal vibe.
Quirin: Totally! He’s a monster vocalist, man! I’m super proud of that guy, and we’re not trying to reinvent the wheel or anything here. It’s just good old fashioned classic power metal, and we’re just having fun with it. It’s a trip that people seem to be digging a lot more than I thought they would. I always get that initial, ‘Oh, is it going to be industrial? Is it going to be goth? This or that?’ No, that’s not what this project is about.
The ’80s are back, and I think it says something that it applies not just to retro new wave (synthwave as many call it), but also with the power metal.
Quirin: It’s a trip, man. Like I said, the response has been way more positive than I ever imagined. I honestly thought that just a couple of people would be like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s cool,’ but I get tons of e-mails and messages from people who are just waiting for us to do something. We are going to get into the studio in the next month or two, and I’ve got a drummer already and all set, and it looks like I’ll have a bass player as well. In the studio, it’s looking like I’m going to track all of the guitars myself. If and when it ever comes to a live thing, which I’m thinking down the road here, I may have another guitar player. But I’m not sure yet. I still haven’t decided yet. First I want to get a good quality product recorded, and then we’ll take it from there.
You also recently played the Randy Rhoads Remembered gig on the weekend of March 18-19. Was that you solo or part of a band?
MINISTRY continues to tour and perform, and as you said, it’s your main gig. Al Jourgensen has been hinting that a new MINISTRY album is in the works. Actually, when I InterViewed him prior to the election, he’d said that there was no way Trump would get elected, so I’ve wondered how he felt about that.
Quirin: (Laughter) Believe me, I know. MINISTRY is in full swing right now. We are recording the new record, and as soon as I hang up, I’m going back to the studio. We’re about halfway done with the new record, and dude, I say this every time we do an album, but… man, I don’t even know how to describe this record. People always ask, ‘What’s it sound like?’ I would say that it’s a mixture of Filth Pig, Dark Side of the Spoon, and Psalm 69. If you could imagine those three records and put them in a blender, that’s what you’d have. It is very, very close to Filth Pig and definitely has that vibe, but it’s like all three of those records on steroids and really pissed! And when I say that, I don’t necessarily mean that the record is brutally fast, because it really isn’t. But you know how intense Filth Pig was; imagine a song like ‘Lava’ or ‘Crumbs,’ that are slow but just as intense and heavy. That’s the vibe that this record has, and I think a lot of people will be pleasantly surprised. I think people are expecting us to be going a thousand miles-per-hour, and we’re really not, man! But somehow, it is just as heavy, if not heavier. That’s what the deal is with MINISTRY right now, and Al is doing amazingly in the studio. He’s playing more guitar on this record, and the production stuff he’s doing is through the roof. He is in top form right now, more so than on the last three or four records. He really is on top of his game right now, so I am beyond psyched for this record.
You’re always involved in several collaborations, and since the last time we spoke, you’ve worked with K.P. Riot Brigade, who just released the debut (apparently, I’m on it too), you did a track for Rust Punk Tribe, and you did some recordings for KMFDM.
Quirin: I did!
Let’s start with KMFDM. What can you tell us about working with KMFDM?
Quirin: It was one track I did with Sascha (Konietzko), and it was beyond awesome for me, being such a big KMFDM fan for so many years. I mean, way back, I’ve been a fan. It was something that I always hoped for and wanted to happen, and luckily… it might’ve even been through social media, like Instagram… either I reached out to Lucia or she reached out to me, something like that. And then Sascha and I started e-mailing each other, and he’s like, ‘Hey man, I’ve got this idea,’ and he sent me basically what was a drum track and he said, ‘See what you can do with it.’ So then I did my thing with it and sent it back, and then he sent it back, and it’s all done! It’s a classic KMFDM song, and I tried to add my own little flavor to it, but keep it in that KMFDM vibe. But yeah, I just played guitar all over this track, and I’m super excited to hear how it comes out.
As far as K.P. Riot Brigade, you had done a couple of tracks. How did you hook up with Dana James and become part of that collective?
Quirin: We met Dana, I want to say on tour when we played Florida, and… it wasn’t on the 2008 tour, but it might’ve been in 2009 on the RevCo tour, I think? I don’t remember, but we met him in Florida. I think Aaron Rossi started working with him first, and somehow, I ended up talking to Dana. Oh, you know what? It might’ve also been when a couple of years ago, I put out on social media that I was looking for session work, and I think he may have reached out to me about that. So, he sent me a track, and then I did guitars on it, and I think I’m like two or three tracks, but it’s been two or three years since I first did that, so I’ve lost track on what I did. But that’s kind of how that came about. When we toured in 2015, we hit Florida, and he came out so I got to meet up with him again, but by then, I’d already done my recordings for him. So basically, I tracked everything, sent him all of my parts, and he’s the one who’s been editing and manipulating everything, but he’s had my recordings for the past couple of years.
Apparently, I’m on the album as well, and I am credited, but I don’t recognize any of it because the track I recorded wasn’t on the album.
Quirin: Oh, that totally makes sense, because the versions that I got sound way different from the versions that are out now. I’ll be listening to the album thinking, ‘Is that me? No. Wait, is it?’ So, he did some manipulations, and there’s a lot of stuff on there, but it was fun, man.
So, was your working with Rust Punk Tribe the same situation?
Quirin: Oh yeah, it was the same thing. It was me putting out on social media that I was available for session work, man. That’s how I got the Alien Vampires track as well, and actually, I’m about to… and I don’t know when I’ll have time to, and I told Eric (Powell) this as well, but I’m going to be remixing a 16volt track. I’m really psyched about that because I’m a huge 16volt fan, and I love Eric. He’s such a nice guy. He sent me the stems and I have them, but I’ve just not had the time. I even told him that as long as there’s not a super big rush, to which he said I could take my time. So that’s the next big project I’ll take on, because as I said, right now is all pretty much MINISTRY stuff – writing, being in the studio, and we’ve got the first MINISTRY show on May 27 out here in California playing the Blackest of the Black festival with Danzig. It’s a two day festival on May 26-27, and we’re playing May 27. That’s the first MINISTRY gig, and then about a week after that, we’ll be flying to Europe and we’ll be in Europe pretty much throughout the entire month of June. The record, we’re hoping, will be out I would say by the end of summer or early fall. We’re planning and working towards a fall U.S. tour.
That sounds awesome! Being the busy guy that you are, what haven’t we talked about that you want to let people know about?
Quirin: I just unveiled my guitar at the Hard Rock Café out here on Hollywood Blvd.
Is that the Schecter Sin Signature model?
Quirin: No, not the signature model. It’s a Schecter Corsair that I played in 2007 when Al and I played with Cheap Trick at the Hollywood Bowl. We did a couple of nights with Cheap Trick to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. I donated this guitar three years ago, and it took three years to get it back to the Hard Rock Café, so we had this big ceremony for the big unveiling. It’s up on the wall with this big plaque next to it that talks about MINISTRY and it talks about me on there too. That’s cool; it was a really, really amazing ceremony, and it meant a lot to me because it’s back in my hometown – this guitar that was only used for those two shows at the Hollywood Bowl, and now it’s in this killer glass case at the Hard Rock Café.
The last time we spoke, you were working with Supermanic.
Quirin: Yeah, Supermanic is on the backburner right now. Charles Callahan – the singer – blew up as a producer, man! He’s been super busy with all kinds of really big bands that are like on the charts. So, he got busy and I got busy, but it’s still there and it’s something that we’ll go back to at some point once we both have enough time. He actually might be the guy producing this 3 Headed Snake record. He’s an amazing producer, and we’re still in contact. So one day, hopefully, I’ll go back to that Supermanic project as well.
You’d also said that you wanted to do something with a funky electro or disco vibe to it; have there been any developments with that?
Quirin: I’m turning that into the new Revolting Cocks record, man. I’ve already got some ideas down for the new RevCo album. It’s like if the ’70s porn scene had a soundtrack; that’s sort of what I’m writing for this new RevCo album, which will happen at some point. We don’t know when. I do have one really strong idea that I’ve already played for Al, and he loves it. It’s a total groove, funky, disco kind of ’70s track that he was totally into. After this MINISTRY album and the tour, I don’t know when we’re going to have time to squeeze this in, but we do want to do another RevCo album. That’s where I’m going to put all of this disco stuff in.
Were you aware that the past members of Revolting Cocks had reformed and toured and played at ColdWaves? What are your thoughts on it?
Quirin: Yeah! Honestly, man, I have no beef with anyone. I wish everyone well, and that includes all those guys. I think Phildo (Owen) met up with the guys in Houston, and I had a DJ gig right around the same time, and I think we missed each other by about a week or so. To me, it’s all good. I’m a fan of all the early Cocks stuff, and those guys were part of it, so I have no beef with any of them. Al might have a different answer than I do (Laughter), but it’s all cool with me. We’re all spreading the music around, and that’s cool. As long as everyone can be cool with each other, I have no problem with it at all.
But yeah, believe me, man… no matter how many years I’m with MINISTRY or will be with MINISTRY, I’m still going to be one of the new guys and I’m always going to get flak for it. Man, you can just imagine some of the shit that I have to deal with and that I get from old diehard fans. I mean, I get it, but then I don’t get it at the same time. You know I’m a huge KISS fan, and I’m a fan of the original KISS guys – like ’74 to like ’79, the original four guys, that’s what I’m a huge fan of. I saw them plenty of times after that and I’ve met them and played shows with them, and to me, those four original guys are always going to be what means the most to me and what I’ll remember as my favorite lineup. That being said, I could never see myself going online and talking shit about Tommy Thayer or Eric Singer. I don’t get that, man. Of course Peter Criss and Ace Frehley are going to be the original guys, but that doesn’t mean I should have to talk shit about the guys who come in after that. I don’t get it.
Will Clayton Worbeck and Josh Bradford be part of the new RevCo record, since they were so integral to Sex-O Olympic-O and ¿Got Cock??
Is there anything else you’ve got going on that you’d like to talk about?
Quirin: Man, I don’t think I have time for anything else. (Laughter) I’ve got 3 Headed Snake, which will hopefully see the light of day before the end of the year, and if everything goes as planned, we’ll release that EP by the end of summer/beginning of fall. We’re shooting a video for that project as well. And then MINISTRY on May 27 for the Blackest of the Black festival in Orange County, California, followed by the tour in Europe in June, with hopefully, a U.S. MINISTRY fall tour. The new MINISTRY record should hit around the fall as well. My plate is pretty full right now, so who knows what else is going to pop up, and before you know it I’ll be involved in some other project.
Sin Quirin
Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud
MINISTRY/Al Jourgensen
Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube
3 Headed Snake
Facebook
Photography by Leonardo Treviño, courtesy of Sin Quirin & Leonardo Treviño (Schecter Guitar Research)