Matt Fanale puts his dong in his hand and his money where his mouth is as he speaks with ReGen about his musical bromance with Eric Oehler in Klack, performing in numerous festivals in 2019, losing sleep for music’s sake, and more.
An InterView with Matt Fanale of Caustic, Klack, and daddybear
By Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)
Often treading the fine line between humor, humility, and hubris, Matt Fanale is a unique individual in the underground music scene. Whether he’s abusing your eardrums in Caustic, driving you to dancefloor madness with Klack, or playing the 8-bit vampire Sega Lugosi in The Gothsicles, Fanale’s provocative and varied approach to electro/industrial music has made him one of the scene’s most prolific figures. And yet, beneath the acerbic wit is a man whose sophisticated outlook has made him a voice of reason and inspiration whether he likes it or not… and he probably doesn’t, but we didn’t get into that in this InterView. No, instead, Matt Fanale spoke with ReGen Magazine primarily about his numerous festival performances in 2019 – including Sanctuary, Terminus, Mechanismus, and ColdWaves – and the growing difficulties in touring and performing live as an underground artist. Besides that, he also breaks down for us his partnership with longtime friend and musical cohort Eric Oehler in Klack, the current nostalgic trends of synthwave and post-punk, balancing his schedule as a family man with numerous bands, as well as affirming that Soul Man actor C. Thomas Howell is not actually dead (although one might argue after The Hitcher sequel that nobody saw or even asked for), and has a few words about living in the future without the hoverboards humanity was promised.
Let’s start with Klack, which has released in January the Introducing the 1984 Renault LeCar EP. To start with the background, you and Eric Oehler have worked together extensively; what sparked the formation of Klack? What was the idea behind it, and in what ways has that idea developed as you’ve continued to put out Klack releases?
What is the songwriting approach for Klack, and in what ways does it differ from what you do in Caustic or daddybear / what Eric does in Null Device? How has Klack brought out different facets to your songwriting – both of you together and individually – if it has at all?
I quite enjoyed your cover of ‘Pump Up the Jam,’ but more so the way your cover of Robert Palmer’s ‘Addicted to Love’ seemed to get to a more insidious nature behind the lyrics; was that the intention?
Fanale: Thanks, and that was pretty much where we went right away. I suggested the cover and Eric put a little taster of the music together. I recorded the vocals to a click track to keep the tempo and I ended up sounding like Jean-Luc De Meyer a little and Eric just ran with it. I found some old timey samples that worked in the context of the song and Eric kept refining the sound until it hit peak creepy. I thought the image of the binoculars for the cover image illustrated the point even further.
It made me think about the current trends of nostalgia – not just synth and retrowave and the resurgent post-punk sounds, but also the way people are re-examining older music/lyrics, finding other meanings, etc. What are your thoughts on how perceptions of older music, art, and movies are changing?
Klack performed at this year’s Sanctuary Festival (Klack’s first festival appearnce), and will be playing Terminus and ColdWaves. First of all, how did you come to be part of the lineup for Sanctuary this year?
You’ve performed at ColdWaves in various capacities; as well, the event showcases newer bands and styles along with veterans and long-lasting acts. What are your thoughts on ColdWaves as an event and its significance to ‘the scene’ and it’s continued development?
What is it about ColdWaves that you personally connect with?
With touring becoming an even more difficult prospect, what are your thoughts on festival events becoming the best way to experience a band live?
You also released the daddybear UNF! EP in March; as a certain irreverent humor does resound in most of your projects, what are the determining factors for you when choosing which band/moniker a song will be released under? Obviously, Klack is collaborative with Eric, but for the others, do you have a set of criteria to follow?
Fanale: daddybear (always in all lower case or all caps) is a significantly more limited palette than Caustic, as it focuses more on EBM/new beat/acid/techno simplicity than the carnage of a lot of Caustic tracks. Less is more with daddybear, and I’ve had a lot of fun exploring the sound.
We are now in the year 2019 (Blade Runner, AKIRA, etc.). As electronic and industrial music have often explored themes of sociopolitical and technological upheaval, what are your thoughts now as we pass through time – in other words, how our perceptions of ‘progress’ and ‘the future’ change as the fictions of the past come and go?
I’ve lost track of all of your releases over the last year-and-a-half – American Carrion, the two Dead Meat volumes, Hustle and Mate, all the Klack releases, daddybear, etc. On top of studio work, live shows, and raising a family, how do you maintain such a prolific pace?
Fanale: The easy answer is I don’t sleep much. I also know when things are ‘done’ for me. At the moment, I’m keeping pretty chill. I released a lot of Caustic last year. Outside of my monthly Patreon track, I’m not really planning anything new for Caustic for a while; daddybear and Klack have been my priority.
Anything we’ve not touched on that you’d like to discuss? What else have you in the pipeline that you’d like to share?
Fanale: Stay tuned for some new daddybear and Klack this year. Otherwise, check out the Klack, daddybear, and Caustic Bandcamp pages as there’s a ton of pay-what-you-want music there.
