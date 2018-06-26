God Module’s Jasyn Bangert speaks with Dawn Wood about his upcoming headlining appearance at this year’s PIGFest 3.0 along with some history behind his primary musical outlet.
An InterView with Jasyn Bangert of God Module
By Dawn Wood (DWoodkillMW)
God Module has been crucial in the gothic and electro scene since the mid ’90s. While originating in Florida, the Seattle area has been blessed with the band’s tasty dark electronica presence since 2006. God Module is set to headline at PIGFest 3.0 in Portland on Friday, August 10 this summer. Dawn Woodkill, on behalf of ReGen Magazine, had the opportunity to InterView front man Jasyn Bangert about the band’s upcoming PIGFest appearance and life in general as one of the most revered, relevant goth/electro bands today.
What was your first introduction to the music scene and how do you think God Module has evolved over the years?
Who would be your dream collaboration be with?
Bangert: I think it would be to make a record with Robert Smith.
What keeps you grounded and motivated?
Bangert: My motivation comes from loving what I do. I love creating music and being lucky enough to have people want to hear it and see it performed live at shows. It has always been a daily job for me and a lot of that comes from me being a bit of a control freak when it comes to God Mod. I stay grounded by never taking anything for granted and, as hard as it is sometimes, not taking everything way too seriously. Nothing is guaranteed.
Tell us about your upcoming projects/gigs?
God Module is known for being a band that keeps a close connection with its fans; how does this relationship affect the band positively and (if at all) negatively?
Bangert: I can’t think of any negative aspects of having a close and strong fanbase. We are very thankful to the people who, in this fucked up age of the music industry, still come out and see us and buy our merch, which in return allows us to keep doing what we’re doing. Of course, we would appreciate it if you buy our music in digital or physical form, but the most important part is that you listen to it! So please, no matter how you get it, share and play it for your friends, dance to it, and request it at your clubs. That’s how we have been able to survive over the years. Without our fans, none of this would happen.
Your reputation is as being super down to earth and approachable. You have played years of numerous shows with many bands. Have you ever had any experiences with ‘rock star attitudes’ that you have taken to heart to remain humble and approachable?
Where do you see yourself in five years? Any bucket list goals?
Bangert: I’m sure I will still be doing God Module. I also want to continue to evolve with my newest project, Hexheart, as well as a couple other secret projects I have in the works. On the bucket list is performing in Japan and Russia. We have played all over the world, but I still have not made it to these places. So, who knows?
Where are some of your favorite places to play to date?
Bangert: In the States, our favorite places to play would have to be Das Bunker in Los Angeles, StiMulate in New York City, and The Church in Dallas, TX. We’ve also had a great time playing in the U.K. and Australia in the past.
You are the headlining act on the opening night of Portland’s PIGFest this year. How did that come about?
Bangert: I think on the first two PIGFests, the P stood for Portland – I’m not fully sure about that, but I think it’s true, so we were not asked being that we are based near Seattle. But this year, it has transformed into the Pacific Northwest Industrial Gothic Festival, so I think it only makes sense that we would be involved to some degree. The festival is full of some great bands this year and we really look forward to performing!
What is your favorite memory of 2018 thus far and what are you looking forward to?
If you could construct your own music festival, what would it look like?
Bangert: It would be really fucked up and strange for most people. I don’t really have any boundaries when it comes to music I like, so it would be all over the place. I’d say right now off the top of my head, I’d pick Cold Cave, Kanye West, Tiger Army, New Order, KANGA, Childish Gambino, AFI, Chelsea Wolfe, Drab Majesty, Social Distortion, Rihanna, Hocico, The Cure, White Lies, Calabrese, and The Faint.
Photos courtesy of God Module