As we are now in the year of 2019, once heralded in sci-fi as a dystopian future, Front Line Assembly offers one of the band’s most diverse albums yet, with Rhys Fulber inviting ReGen‘s reader’s into its creative process.
An InterView with Rhys Fulber of Front Line Assembly
By Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)
Wake Up the Coma features several notable guest performances – Robert Görl, Jimmy Urine, Nick Holmes, and Chris Connelly. Would you tell us about how they each came to be part of this album? Were their respective songs written with them in mind? How did their contributions affect the original outlook for those tracks?
As well as the guests, the writing team for FLA has featured regular contributions from Sasha Keevill, Jared Slingerland, and Ian Pickering. Having worked with Bill Leeb on and off over the last 30 years, what do you feel these other individuals bring to the table that stimulates the partnership of FLA for you?
Fulber: It’s variety – I like hearing fresh takes on things and they started ideas I don’t think we would’ve. We did go through everything and give it the required ‘FLA’ touches, but in general, it’s nice to have a big pot to pull from. It also keeps us from looking backward too much.
Two of my favorite tracks on the album, ‘Mesmerized’ and especially ‘Structures’ include Jeremy Inkel as a co-writer; if it’s not too personal, could you reflect on his contribution to FLA over the years and in what ways his absence affected the band’s approach to the album? As well, since he had a part in writing them, what was the process for creating or completing these two songs?
A hundred times over this has to have been asked, but ‘Rock Me Amadeus’ does seem (at face value anyway) a rather uncharacteristic choice for FLA to cover, and you all covered it rather faithfully. How did you all as a band approach this song?
Fulber: This was something Bill had talked about for a little while and we finally just went for it. We had often made half jokes about covering some hyper Germanic pop songs, like ‘…Amadeus’ and ‘Eins Zwei Polizei’ by Modo when we are on tour in Germany, and I guess Bill being Austrian felt more affinity to ‘…Amadeus.’ We had done a heavier version before more in the Hard Wired style and decided to make it in slightly more electro in the end. Of course, Jimmy did such a great job in channeling Falco; I feel that is what makes it more faithful. It’s nice to make a record that’s a bit more fun after all this time.
We are now in the year 2019 (Blade Runner, AKIRA, etc.). As FLA’s music has often explored themes of sociopolitical and technological upheaval, what are your thoughts now as we pass through time – in other words, how our perceptions of ‘progress’ and ‘the future’ change as the fictions of the past come and go?
What’s next for FLA? The band has been regularly touring… will we see Wake Up the Coma performed on the road?
Fulber: We are looking into options for this, so stay tuned.
Photography by Bobby Talamine, courtesy of Bobby Talamine Photography – 2018 © http://www.bobbytalamine.com
Full galleries can be viewed at: http://blog.bobbytalamine.com