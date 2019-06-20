Performing at this year’s Mechanismus Festival, Seattle’s DV8R speaks with Dawn Wood in a special contribution to ReGen Magazine.
An InterView with Corey Wittenborn of DV8R
By Dawn Wood (DWoodkillMW)
One of the Seattle industrial scene’s latest gems, DV8R is one of the local openers for this year’s Mechanismus Festival, with Murder Weapons vocalist and ReGen Magazine contributor Dawn Wood stating that she is especially excited to conduct this InterView “because of the band’s history being near and dear to my heart.” Vocalist Corey Wittenborn was the original guitarist for Murder Weapons, while producer/live keyboardist Kevin Preston is part of the talented filmmaker team of Tetraknot; additionally, both were in the band Endless Sunder (with Asher Vast of Tetraknot). The trio is rounded out by live drummer Matt Sharifi, with Woodkill going on to say, “It is no surprise that this much talent can only continue to produce amazing things.” DV8R’s sound can be described as reminiscent of Front 242 with a distinctly modern cyberkinetic edge with Wittenborn’s sultry, demanding vocals, Sharifi’s intoxicating drumbeats, and Preston’s over-the-top keyboard talents. Having performed at past Mechanismus events, DV8R will be sharing the stage with huge national and international acts like Suicide Commando, [:SITD:], Caustic, I:Scintilla, Continues, and Circuito Cerrado. Woodkill sat down with Wittenborn to discuss the goings on with DV8R.
How did you come up with the idea for DV8R and how is it different than when you were with Murder Weapons and Endless Sunder?
How would you describe DV8R’s sound?
Wittenborn: DV8R is thought-provoking with a strong beat geared toward the dance floor. You can hear harsh elements and eerie sounds, but not so far over-the-top that it takes away from the melody and lyrics. DV8R paints an edgy picture of the future with a clear element of rebellion. It’s like an ominous portend of things to come.
Where would you like to see DV8R in five years?
Who are your musical influences?
How do you balance work/home/music life?
Wittenborn: Hmm, that’s a tough one. I sometimes feel like there is demon here demanding unknown sacrifices of the flesh, but I do my best to make it work. Everyone has competing priorities in life, but with enough passion, determination, and wisdom, you just might survive. I imagine finding a way to combine work and music life would make things easier, maybe someday.
Tell us about your upcoming projects/gigs?
Wittenborn: So far this summer, we are playing the Mechanismus Festival, PIGFest in Portland, and some West Coast dates with God Module. Booking is still open, so I’m not sure what else will pop up. We are currently working on an EP, a video release, and more dates this summer, so we are excited for what’s in store, stay tuned!
You are performing at Mechanismus Festival – Let’s Go to War this year? How did that come about?
DV8R has a stellar full-length LP entitled Zero Hour. Tell us about this release, the recording process, remixes, and any other exciting news about it you would like to share?
Anything else you would like to promote?
Wittenborn: Well, I think safe sex, free speech, and thinking for yourself are important. (Laughter) Aside from that, I would like to plug the new releases by our friends [:SITD:] with ‘Sturmlicht’ and the new Murder Weapons video ‘Serpent.’ Also, Tetroknot is amazing for video production. Cheers guys and thank you, ReGen!
Photography by Heather Viereck – courtesy of Against the Grain Photography.