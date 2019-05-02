Darkwave trio Ash Code speaks with ReGen about history, philosophy, and future plans, signing to Metropolis Records on this side of the Atlantic, bringing the Italian trio’s sound to our shores and beyond.
An InterView with Alessandro Belluccio, Claudia Nottebella, & Adriano Belluccio of Ash Code
By William Zimmerman (WZ)
Would you tell us about Ash Code’s background?
Metropolis recently released your Posthuman album, which was initially released in 2016. What led to this decision and how did you hook up with Metropolis?
Alessandro Belluccio: Metropolis has released every Ash Code LP between November/December 2018; they expresed interest in us via e-mail back in May. They came to an agreement with our European label, Swiss Dark Nights – basically, the labels will split territories, so now Metropolis manages Ash Code business in North and South America. With this, it is now very easy to get our releases in that zone without expensive shipping costs.
You did a video for the title track from Posthuman. It largely features a lady walking around different parts of the city. It then changes to the same lady among these vast landscapes and wildlife. Could you talk a bit about the video concept and how it relates to the lyrics?
‘Challenging the Sea’ is a track on Posthuman, and the title implies taking on something larger than life. What is a challenge that you as a band hope to overcome?
How do you see the music evolving since Posthuman and Perspektive?
In 2015, you had an interview where it’s noted that ‘Your bio indicates that your music is made of dark ballads, deep and melancholic synths, noise and distortions, dances of death.’ How have things changed in the past 4 years?
Alessandro Belluccio: We consistently try to change and improve our music, but for us, it’s very important to remain ourselves as well. I mean, we don’t want to lose our identity. I think people appreciate us because they may feel that our music describes who we are without filters and without following any trend.
How important to the music and lyrics of Ash Code are concepts of the classic philosophers? It’s my understanding that part of the inspiration behind the band name is somewhat based on existentialism?
We’re seeing quite a few bands going back to an ’80s/’90s retro vibe – Drab Majesty, Twin Tribes, Cold Cav,e for example. We are also seeing an increasing interest in vinyl LPs and cassettes. What do you attribute to this movement?
Alessandro Belluccio: I think everything returns, like a sort of circle of time, citing Nietzsche. In particular, ’80s/’90s sounds are those with which this generation of musicians has grown, so it could be a nostalgic way to relive our childhood.
Is it more important for you as an artist, to leave your mark or document something in a song for you, or create an emotional reaction for the listener?
Nottebella: Both – yet, If I have to choose, maybe the most important thing is creating an emotional reaction for the audience, something in which they can recognize themselves.
What plans do you have for the coming months in 2019?
Adriano Belluccio: We completed a U.K. tour in March, and then we will play for the first time in Ukraine. During the summer, we will play at Amphi Festival, Castle Party, and Fekete Zaj Festival in Hungary. At present, we are working on new songs, as well as planning a two week tour of North America to take place in the late Summer.
Situation: You are invited to play a huge festival along with some of your favorite contemporary bands. One of the bands cannot play because three out of four members were denied entry into the country at the last minute. You are invited to save the show. What band would you like this to be and why?
Alessandro Belluccio: It’s not very easy to answer. I can say that one of my dreams would be to play with New Order with the classic lineup.
Ash Code
Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube
Metropolis Records
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube
Swiss Dark Nights
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp
Photography by Francesca Parità, courtesy of Francesca Parità Fotografia