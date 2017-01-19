DOPE/Combichrist - Blood Lust Death Tour 2017

April 2, 2017 6:30 pm

@Southport Music Hall – New Orleans, LA









Sharing the stage together for the first time, industrial/metal legends DOPE and harsh electro heroes Combichrist will be hitting the road in 2017 for the North American Blood, Lust, Death Tour, sponsored by Blackcraft Whiskey! With both bands performing full sets encompassing old classics and newer tracks from the bands’ latest releases, the Blood, Lust, Death Tour promises to set North America on fire, with supporting acts Davey Suicide and September Mourning!



“If you are a fan of industrial/metal, this is one show that you don’t want to miss!” – Edsel Dope, DOPE



“Hope you’re all ready to party, because shit’s getting serious.” – Andy LaPlegua, Combichrist

