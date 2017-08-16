Philadelphia, PA, The Trocadero, 10/31/2016

Milwaukee, WI, The Rave, 04/04/1999





Stabbing Westward is a band that needs no introduction – spearheaded by front man Christopher Hall and keyboardist Walter Flakus, Stabbing Westward’s music was an aggressive blend of grating alternative metal riffs with scathing melodies, propelling the band to become one of the prominent figures in ’90s alternative and industrial/rock. With songs about heartache, depression, anger, and all manner of emotional turmoil, the band’s dissolution in 2002 left a void in the hearts and minds of many a disaffected music fan, sated partially by The Dreaming – Hall’s subsequent band, also featuring drummer Johnny Haro. With Flakus joining The Dreaming in 2014, and guitarist Mark Eliopulos making guest appearances at several shows, the writing was on the wall and it would only be a matter of time before Stabbing Westward began performing again. With the band now slated to headline at this year’s ColdWaves events in Chicago and Los Angeles, and currently on tour in the U.S., photographer Katherine Gaines of AmbientEye Photography has shared with ReGen Magazine a gallery of Stabbing Westward during the band’s performance at Philadelphia’s Trocadero on Halloween night, 2016, along with a few historical shots from the band’s heyday on April 4, 1999 in Milwaukee.

Check out the band’s website for additional info on Stabbing Westward on tour.

Stabbing Westward

Website, Facebook

ColdWaves

Website, Website (Los Angeles), Facebook, Twitter

All photos by Katherine Gaines – courtesy of AmbientEye Photography.